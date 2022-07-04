CASA of the Coastal Bend hosts 'Ringing of the Bells' to spread more awareness about child abuse

Organizers also placed over 300 pinwheels in the ground, representing over 900 children who have been placed in foster homes.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In honor of Child Abuse Awareness Month, CASA of the Coastal Bend and other non profit organizations came together for the "Ringing of the Bells".

Cassie Bonilla with CASA said that the event is meant to help bring awareness to the issue of child abuse.

"There's a lot of stuff that happens behind closed doors people don't know," Bonilla said. "Kids are hurting or sometimes they just don't know what resources are available. So we are here to bring awareness to CASA and all the other organizations on behalf of keeping the kids safe."

Additionally, organizers also placed over 300 pinwheels in the ground, representing over 900 children who have been placed in foster.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.