CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — While some children are at home with their families, other children in the Coastal Bend don't have a place they can call home.

CASA of the Coastal Bend is asking for volunteers to represent children who are in foster care. CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates, and each one is trained to speak up for the needs of children to help find them a forever home.

"It's not something to be taken lightly, but at the same time, if you're willing to use your time, use your voice to speak for a child who just may very badly need someone to care about them, it can be one of the most meaningful things you'll ever do," Advocate Advisor Elizabeth Donato said.

CASA currently serves children in foster care in both Nueces and Aransas counties.

If you're interested in becoming a volunteer for CASA of the Coastal Bend click here.

