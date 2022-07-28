CASA of the Coastal Bend hosts back to school supply drive

CASA of the Coastal Bend is making sure kids living in the foster system have what they need for a successful school year. Here's how you can help.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thousands of students in South Texas are preparing to return in class in just under two weeks and CASA of the Coastal Bend is making sure kids living in the foster system have what they need.

The non-profit organization is hosting their 5th annual ‘SAMES Ford CASA Back to School Supply Drive’ on Saturday, July 30 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Residents of the community and businesses across Corpus Christi have until then to gather school supplies.

“We’re asking for anything and everything for all age children,” said Samantha Koepp Stemplinger with CASA of the Coastal Bend.

Essential items like pencils, notebook paper, and anything else you can think of are being asked for.

You can drop off supplies whenever at SAMES Ford located at 4721 Ayers St. and when you do there’s a gift for your car.

“We’re going to give you a free oil change from now until Saturday,” said SAMES Ford General Sales Manager, Hector Aguirre.

Local businesses who participate can win a free lunch if they donate the most items.

Here’s a list of items the organization says they need more of.

Expo markers

Flair pens

Pencil top erasers

Spiral-bound decorated

Design composition notebooks

Pencil pouches

Planners

Disinfectant wipes

Tissue boxes

Earbuds

In addition to these items, Stemplinger says gift cards are also welcomed and needed.

“The shopping experience alone is special for them,” said Stemplinger

For more information, click here.