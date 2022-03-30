CASA of the Coastal Bend spreads awareness of child abuse with symbolic pinwheels

CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates and is made up of volunteers who take responsibility for a child as they move through the foster care system.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Over the next few weeks you may notice blue pinwheels on display at various spots around town, and there’s a good reason for it.

The month of April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, and the people at CASA of the Coastal Bend are recognizing that by setting 300 blue pinwheels spinning on their front lawn.

The pinwheels are a reminder of the children in our area who have been removed from their homes and placed in in foster care because of neglect or abuse.

Just in Nueces and Aransas counties, there were 938 children placed in foster care last year, meaning each CASA pinwheel represents more than three children whose lives have been disrupted.

Samantha Koepp-Stemplinger, Marketing and Recruitment Manager for CASA, said that the pinwheels have a symbolic form of representation within their organization.

“People are drawn to the pinwheels because you first think of happiness and children," Koepp-Stemplinger said. "And then when we share with people what the pinwheels signify and symbolize, it touches home because it makes you think about your own childhood and it makes you think about the children in your life.”

CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates and is made up of volunteers who take responsibility for a child as they move through the foster care system — something that can be scary for children.

CASA‘s goal is to make sure no child has to face that alone, so they are always looking to grow the number of volunteers on hand to make that a reality.

If you’d like to help, you can contact CASA at 361-884-2272, or for more information click here.

