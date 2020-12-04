CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — While most doors have closed for business because of COVID-19, one door has opened -- virtually, that is.

CASA of the Coastal Bend didn’t let a pandemic get in the way of putting children in the Texas foster care systems first.

Usually in person, every Wednesday, CASA would host information sessions on how to become a volunteer for area youth.

But now, things have changed over the months. This led CASA of the Coastal Bend to go 100% digital, and since going digital, the number of people that join weekly has doubled.

This means more children in the foster care system have someone to lean on.

"The children in foster care, it’s hard for them to understand what’s going on. It’s hard for any child to understand what’s going on, but they have a volunteer, someone they can trust," said Diana Booth, Communications Director of CASA of the Coastal Bend.

"Our volunteers are amazing, they’re looking for different avenues. There’s no stopping our volunteers. They’re there to advocate for the children and try to keep as much of it as normal as they can for them during this crisis," added Booth.

If you would like to join the virtual class to become a volunteer, head over to CASA of the Coastal Bend's website or Facebook page for more information.

