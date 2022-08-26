Volunteer with CASA of the Coastal Bend encourages others to help the non-profit

“It will put an emphasis in your life that will change you in a positive direction forever.”

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — CASA of the Coastal Bend said they see children come into foster care daily and with school underway, there’s a possibility they could see even more children enter their doors-- which is why they’re looking for more volunteers.

The non-profit has 100 volunteers that are currently serving over 300 children in foster care. Former teacher Linda Lindsey is one of the 100 volunteers.

“I’m a 32-year teacher/coach. I worked in CCISD among 7 other school districts because my husband is military,” said Lindsey.

Lindsey is now a golf instructor when she’s not on the course. She’s still in a classroom, but of life.

“I needed to find a purpose and that purpose became CASA,” said Lindsey.

Lindsey’s now on her third year with CASA and she describes the children she works with almost like her own.

“I have a senior who will be graduating. She went to the regional qualifiers track meet and I have a little baby who's about 6 months old,” said Lindsey. “I’ve had experiences that make me cry and I have had experiences that have been equal or better to winning a district championship.”

Samantha Koepp Stemplinger with CASA says volunteers like Lindsey keep their mission going.

“She brings not only that experience as an educator but the experience of just caring and nurturing and loving and wanting the best for these children and families,” said Stemplinger.

Lindsey says being part of this has been life changing and encourages others to join her.

“It will put an emphasis in your life that will change you in a positive direction forever.”

If you’re feeling called to get involved, here’s some information.

Upcoming Virtual CASA Training Sessions:

September 8th, 13th, 15th, 20th, 22nd/ 6PM to 8PM

October 13th, 18th, 20th, 25th, 27th/ 6PM to 8PM

December 1st, 6th, 8th, 13th, 15th/ 6PM to 8PM

Training Consists of the Following:

10 Hours of Zoom Training- Must Utilize Video

You Will Be Provided a Pre-work/Study Guide

Complete a Written Recap

3 Hours of Court Room Observation via Zoom

The non-profit hosts virtual information sessions every Wednesday, click here to learn more.