CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — New volunteers of Court Appointed Special Advocates were sworn into their position Wednesday.

According to County Court Judge Timothy McCoy, the past four to five years of child abuse cases in Nueces County have been on the rise. The caseload is increasing dramatically, and there aren't always enough volunteers for every child in the foster care system.

"Every time we have a big class like that, it's great because more kids are going to be taken care of," McCoy said.

"I have a younger brother with special needs. It came down to imagining what would happen if he were in the system without anyone to speak for him. Recognizing that there is a significant need for competent individuals to talk to on behalf of children, I felt compelled to volunteer," CASA volunteer Thomas Cronnon said.

CASA is always looking for more volunteers, and you must be 21 or older.

