CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Employees at Cash America Pawn are a bit shaken up Thursday night after a robbery on Kostryz near SPID.

The employees told officers that two men wearing ski masks came in with guns.

The manager informed 3News that their employees complied with the two men, and they were able to get away with some jewelry before taking off on Kostoryz.

No injuries were reported from the robbery. Police are currently looking for the suspects.

The manager says they are looking over surveillance with police.

