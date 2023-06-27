Cash App glitch prompts Corpus Christi business to redefine future payment methods

'He said we double charged him. And we went into our system and tried to see we ended up double charging him, but on our side, there wasn't a double transaction.'

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Dollar Deals of Corpus Christi employee Amberly Guzman said Monday's Cash App glitch has caused confusion and headaches for some of her customers.

"He said we double charged him," she said. "And we went into our system and tried to see (if) we ended up double charging him, but on our side, there wasn't a double transaction."

The customer used a Cash Card, a free debit card that anyone who uses the app can receive.

Some users of the popular money-transfer service reported issues with charges that removed up to double the amount of their original transaction.

Cash App posted the following statement on Twitter, addressing the technical issue.

We recently discovered a technical issue that led to some customers getting charged double the amount for certain Cash Card transactions.

We’ve fixed the problem and will refund any amount that was incorrectly charged by the end of the day. — Cash App Support (@CashSupport) June 27, 2023

Jason Tristan, who owns Dollar Deals of Corpus Christi, said that this incident has caused him to steer away from accepting Cash App in the future at both of his locations.

"We just want to feel comfortable knowing that we're doing everything possible that we can, on our side," he said. "If Cash App doesn't honor the refunds, or work it out with the individual customer, our processing company will step in and refund the customer."

As of Monday afternoon, Cash App announced they were working on refunding any amount that was incorrectly charged, but it could take up to 24 hours for that activity and receipt to show up in your app.

If residents are still having issues with their app, they are encouraged to visit their website, or call their support line.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!