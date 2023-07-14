Cashier fires back at suspect trying to rob store with a gun, police say

It happened just before 12:30 a.m. at the 7-Eleven on San Pedro Avenue.

SAN ANTONIO — An attempted robbery at a downtown gas station turned into a shootout involving a cashier early Friday morning, police say.

Police say the suspect walked into the store and demanded money from the cashier. When he threatened the cashier with his gun, the cashier responded by pulling out his own gun. Investigators say they began shooting at each other.

The suspect got away and the store clerk told police he believed the suspect was hit by bullets. Meanwhile, a customer in the store was grazed by a bullet, but that person refused medical treatment.

Police are still looking for the suspect. The cashier has been detained for questioning.

If you know anything about this crime, you are asked to call police.

