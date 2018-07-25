Corpus Christi (KIII News) — It takes a lot to be a superhero. That's what the kids at the Boys & Girls Club learned Wednesday when they got a special visit from the characters behind Marvel Universe Live.

The show is premiering Thursday night at the American Bank Center. It follows your favorite Marvel superheroes as they save the world, but on Wednesday the cast and crew put on a special performance for the kids at the Boys & Girls Club.

Each kid was given the chance to try their hand at learning superhero skills and stunts, and they were taught by the superheroes themselves.

"The kids totally lit up when they saw Black Panther come out and do some performances, and it was really funny to hear some of the kids talk about some of the behind the scenes," said Valerie Burciaga, director of operations at the Boys & Girls Club.

The kids learned a bit of stage magic -- Spoiler Alert: those punches and kicks aren't real! Instead the kids got to learn to throw a "stage punch" without actually hurting anyone.

