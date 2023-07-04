Cast of Easter Sunrise Passion Play carry cross to Cole Park as way to honor Jesus Christ

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Easter Sunrise Passion Play has returned to Cole Park this weekend, with the cast of the play carrying the cross from Oleander Park all the way to Cole Park.
The play tells the story of Jesus Christ's life, death, and resurrection.
Debra Scott-Brown, one of the co-directors of this year's play, said the tradition got started when COVID-19 canceled the show in 2020. She said that carrying the cross is a way for them to honor Jesus Christ.
"This is a new tradition and it's a beautiful one," she said. "It's talked about a lot because it's not something you see everyday and it also shows a little bit of what Christ went through as he walked with the cross."
