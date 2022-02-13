Castaways Thrift Shop awards massive grants to local community staples

The nonprofit thrift store will be awarding roughly $400,000 total at their yearly event this Sunday in Rockport.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's that time of year again, when the hard-working efforts of the Castaway Thrift Shop pay off. They'll be hosting their donation ceremony at the Texas Maritime Museum from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. this Sunday, Feb. 13.

Since 1979 the shop has been supporting numerous nonprofits of Aransas County. This year the group was able to raise $405,875 to give back to their community.

They'll be awarding grants to the Rockport-Fulton Good Samaritans, the Rockport Volunteer Fire Department, and so many more.

You can visit Castaways Thrift Shop in Rockport at 211 W. Market.

