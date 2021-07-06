Robstown Police: Several catalytic converter thefts reported

Police say thieves struck in the neighboring town of Banquete as well.

ROBSTOWN, Texas — Robstown Police are reporting that they’ve received several complains of car parts being stolen overnight.

The department posted a message on social media saying several vehicles parked at the G.I. Forum Apartment Complex near the high school had their catalytic converters taken.

Police say residents woke up Saturday morning to find the parts gone. Police say thieves struck in the neighboring town of Banquete as well.

Police ask resident to call them at 361-387-3531 if you see or spot any suspicious activity.

