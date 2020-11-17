Catherine Susser resigns from Corpus Christi School Board, CCISD officials confirm

Officials with the Corpus Christi ISD School Board confirmed the resignation.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — CCISD board member Catherine Susser has resigned from her District 4 board position, CCISD officials said Tuesday.

Susser submitted her resignation six weeks ago so the board could appoint her replacement, officials said. She is moving out-of-town with her family.

"She was truly an asset and great school board member," Janie Bell, CCISD Trustee at-large said, "we will be making an appointment after an interview process.

Susser was appointed to the board in November 2012.

