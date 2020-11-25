Catholic Charities 'feeding the need' with food pantry drive-thru

Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi has 144 USDA food boxes and 192 gallons of milk to give away Wednesday.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Editor's note: The above video is from a Catholic Charities event in Alice on Tuesday.

Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi is hosting a food pantry pop-up drive-thru for those in need Wednesday.

The "Feed the Need Food Pantry Pop-Up" at Catholic Charities will begin at 9 a.m. and last until supplies run out at 615 Oliver Court. The group has 144 USDA food boxes and 192 gallons of milk to give away.

Catholic Charities asks that anyone who comes wear their mask, stay in their vehicle, and bring a pen to fill out a registration form.

Each food box has dairy items, fresh produce and a meat product.

