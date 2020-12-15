Catholic Charities hosts annual Christmas giveaway event

Catholic Charities and other Coastal Bend organizations began the first day of their annual community Christmas event.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Catholic Charities and other local organizations began the first day of their annual community Christmas event.

Thousands of Christmas food baskets and toys will be given out over the next several days to families in need.



This will be the Catholic Charities 54th' year of doing the Christmas distribution.

Groups like the Marine Corp Toys for Tots, the Kennedy Memorial Foundation, HEB, the United Way of the Coastal Bend, and the CPA Association County-owned Santa all partnered to sponsor the event which despite the pandemic is continuing its mission.



“In spite of everything else and COVID we found a way to do this and continue on our way,” said Warren Phipps, Executive Director of Catholic Charities and Mother Teresa Shelter. “It really takes a community. A community of faith that there's hope and we will continue on.”

Over 26-thousand families have signed up and the distribution will continue over the next couple of days.

