Catholic charities in Alice host drive thru food pantry giveaway

Charities embrace the holiday spirit with a contact-free food drive.

ALICE, Texas — The Our Lady of Guadalupe parish partnered with Catholic charities to host a drive-thru food pantry giveaway on Tuesday. Community members were able to drive up and have their food boxes put in their cars with no contact. Emma Ortiz with Catholic charities says it was a great way to give back to those in need.

"We wanted to bless this community and just the rural areas that are not getting the food out that we really need to be putting out to them," said Ortiz. “It's always important to give back to everyone, everyone needs help right now and that's what we're here to do.”