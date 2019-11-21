CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An overabundance of food and toys to give to the less fortunate is not necessarily a bad problem to have, but one that Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi wants to fix.

Organizers with the nonprofit said they are filled with food baskets and toys to give to those in need. The problem is, not enough people have signed up with the charity to get the goodies. Organizers are looking to change that by having those in need stop by to fill out applications.

"If there's a will, there's a way," resource coordinator Kristofer Morgan said. "So if there's a way we can make it happen, then we will."

The baskets are for Christmas dinner and include all your traditional ingredients, like a turkey and all the fixings.

All you need to sign up is am ID, like a driver's license, and utility bill. Families wanting to sign up for the Toys for Tots program also need to bring their child's birth certificates and proof of income, like a current pay stub. You can do this at the Catholic Charities headquarters at 615 Oliver Court.

You have until Nov. 27 to sign up.

