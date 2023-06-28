Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi in need of box fans, supplies for new initiative

For the next week, they will be collecting those items at their office at 615 Oliver Court, near Leopard Street and Up River Road.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There are still those in our community who could use some help when it comes to surviving this summer heat.

Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi, Inc. is asking those who can, to donate new box fans and bottled water to Project Stay Cool.

Of course, everyone is encouraged to do at least two things: stay cool and drink plenty of water.

While that sounds easy enough for most of us to do, Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi's Amanda Gomez said that simply isn’t the case for everyone.

“We are looking to get families and those in need who maybe don't have A/C at home and things like that, we're definitely trying to get them a new product that can last them the entire summer," she said.

Residents can drop them off Monday-Thursday from 7:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.

They will also accept monetary donations to help those in need in our community.

Project Stay Cool runs through next Thursday, July 6.

