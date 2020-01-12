Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi in need of volunteers for holidays

If residents are looking to help by volunteering they can start now.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Just a few days after Thanksgiving, local charities are now preparing for the next big holiday -- Christmas.

Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi is one of the many organizations that will be hosting a toy and food giveaway later in the month. Like many others, however, they have also had to make adjustments to the distribution process in light of the ongoing pandemic.

Angelina Garcia with Catholic Charities said they will be doing curbside only and will be extending the event from one day to a week because of the lack of volunteers.

"We anticipated this in March," Garcia said. "Didn't think it would run this long but COVID, and we were happy to make this happen, so whatever it takes."

While they continue preparing for the annual event, they have also been hosting food giveaways in rural communities. Garcia said if residents are looking to help by volunteering they can start now. Just call 361-854-0651.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.