CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi is offering a new way for clients to meet their food requirements.

It's called the Choice Pantry and it gives people a chance to choose the foods they really need as opposed to receiving a pre-packaged set of items.

"It's amazing because I know a lot of elderly people who come here. They have diabetes or other health problems and they can't eat what's available, so now they can choose and that's really helpful," Andrew Mesta said.

"We wanted to restore dignity to the folks when they found themselves needing food for their home," said Angie Garcia of Catholic Charities.

Choice Pantry will also have budget counseling available for clients on site.

