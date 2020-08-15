Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi's annual celebration going online August 17

The annual fundraiser helps the Catholic Charities fund the services they provide throughout the community.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi's annual celebration of charity event starts on Monday, August 17. The annual fundraiser helps the Catholic Charities fund the services they provide throughout the community.

In past years, the fundraiser has been a dinner, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year's celebration will be held online.

A series of videos from the executive director of the Catholic Charities will be online showcasing what they do and addressing their need for donations.

"For the celebration of charity, you can give either online or mail us a check," Executive Director Warren Phipps said. "Any donation, no matter the amount, is greatly appreciated, and will help us tremendously in continuing the good works that we're able to do across our community."

This year's event kicks off this coming Monday, August 17 and runs through September 14.

Their goal this year is to try and exceed $150,000 in donations.