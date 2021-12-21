Catholic Charities of the Coastal Bend hosts drive-thru Community Christmas

Bishop Michael Mulvey said it was a team effort to make sure the annual event took place and that the food baskets and toys were ready for families to enjoy.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For 50 years, Catholic Charities of the Coastal Bend has hosted a Community Christmas where volunteers come together to provide some holiday cheer to Corpus Christi families. That tradition continued Tuesday.

Those who attended not only received food but also toys for kids.

Even though it was a drive-thru event due to the pandemic, Bishop Michael Mulvey of the Catholic Diocese of Corpus Christi said they are still glad to be able to bring people together and create a sense of family in the community.

"Need is the mother of invention, so we find new ways to do things to not stop, but to find new ways to distribute the goods that we have to give away," Mulvey said.

Mulvey added that it was a team effort to make sure the annual event took place. He said that the food baskets and toys were ready for families to enjoy, and that they plan to continue the tradition for as long as possible.

