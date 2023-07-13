Score some interesting finds and help students pay for college with upcoming rummage sale

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This weekend, grab some friends and head to St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church where some interesting items will be up for grabs. Proceeds from the sale of those items will support high school students heading to college.
The rummage sale is being hosted by the Catholic Daughters at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, where they have provided over $70,000 in scholarships in the last 16 years of the annual sale.
"It's our high school seniors that we help out and they do have to meet requirements, like community service, but through the years we have just had amazing kids and this is our small way of helping them, we know college prices are going up," Laurie Beck with the church said.
The sale will be July 14 and July 15 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 3513 Cimarron Blvd.
"We've got a whole toy room, we've got furniture, household, electronics, tools, purses jewelry- we just have a wide variety. We have a giving church so we've been blessed with a variety of things," Beck said.
