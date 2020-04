CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Catholic Diocese will resume public masses on May 9, and 10 at all catholic churches across the Coastal Bend.

Parishioners will be kept at least six feet apart. Local priests will be working out the details over the next week on how to do that.

