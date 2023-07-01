Cats from all over the world attend International feline showcase

50 different breeds of pedigreed cats and household pets, totaling in almost 200 competed for best of the best.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The International Feline Showcase happened at the Omni Bayfront.

50 different breeds of pedigreed cats and household pets, totaling in almost 200-cats competed for best of the best.

The cats came together from all over the country, including some from Germany. As well as 18-judges, from Germany, Mexico and Australia. They are scheduled to judge the competition Sunday evening.

President of TICA sanctions, Fate Mays spoke with 3NEWS and said, "This is a 5-month-old real sturdy breed. The coat they call hard or firm to the touch, got a little square muzzle wide set eyes and ears."

The local cattery will receive a check donation from the organizers of the showcase in the middle of the day and any leftover litter from the show will also be donated.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.