CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One of the biggest fundraisers benefiting the American Cancer Society was supposed to be held tomorrow, but because of recent orders regarding public gatherings that date has been moved to the summer.

The 34th annual Cattle Baron's Ball has been rescheduled for June 27th at the Richard Borchard Fairgrounds.

The money raised from the event goes to help local and national cancer research.

