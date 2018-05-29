The founder of Cavender's, the western wear retail chain based in Tyler, Texas, has passed away.

James Cavender died on May 29, according to Facebook business page RattayCavender. Jennifer Green, the public relations manager for Cavender's, confirmed his passing.

"We are all deeply saddened by his passing, and we ask that you keep the entire Cavender's family in your thoughts in prayers," the RattayCavender Facebook post read.

The Cavender's brand was started in 1965 and currently consists of over 70 stores throughout the south, including 48 "Cavender's Boot City" in Texas.

