CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The governor's plan also allows gyms and other fitness related businesses to reopen as well.

From May 7 - May 17, the Corpus Christi Athletic Club is holding group fitness classes with a few changes to comply with the governor's restrictions.

They've got a plan for outside fitness classes with a 3-on-1 format between members and the trainer. They've also got a similar format going on the other side of the facility that includes a group fitness class with exercise bikes and other equipment.

You must reserve a spot 24 hours in advance. Pricing for members is $15 and $20 for non-members. Call 361-992-7100 ext. 1148 to make a reservation.

