CC Hooks host batting practice aboard USS Lexington

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some big hitters from the Corpus Christi's Hooks had their batting practice on the USS Lexington's flight deck.
Over 400 balls were sent skyward over the deck and into the bay. Players and even some guests were able to try and launch one off the World War II aircraft.
The event is part of the team's blue ghost weekend celebration.
Corpus Christi Hooks player, Chad Stevens spoke with 3NEWS and said, "my dad actually landed on this ship when he was in training here in Corpus Christi. It's cool to be out here, he's actually here today."
Gary Stevens is the father of Chad, he explained, "now he comes to Corpus and the blue ghost is right in the backyard of where he's playing. It's like a full circle of where I grew up."
In honor of the Memorial Day holiday, the Hooks are playing as the blue ghosts. The team wore special jerseys and caps for the special weekend.
The baseballs hit into the bay were all recovered.
