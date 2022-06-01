CCISD summer meal programs to begin soon

Like many districts in our area, the Corpus Christi ISD will once again be offering free breakfast and lunch to anyone 18 and younger.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Many south Texas families rely on area school districts as a way for their children to get healthy and nutritious meals throughout the school year. But what happens when the summer break arrives?

Turns out that for some, the school cafeteria may still be the best option.

Like many districts in our area, the Corpus Christi Independent School District will once again be offering free breakfast and lunch to anyone 18 and younger, through its Summer Meal Programs. The free meals are also available to enrolled students with disabilities up to 21 years of age.

Unlike recent years which were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, there won’t be any drive-thru service offered this time around. According to Mary Boyd, CC-ISD Food Services Director, those who take part will be eating their food in a school cafeteria.

“At this time, it is not an option for any school district to be doing the 'grab-and-go,'” Boyd said. “It is intended to be consumed on-site.”

This year, 26 campuses will be participating, and they will start dishing out food on Monday, June 13.

Although the serving times vary, most sites will be open Monday through Thursday and the majority of those will only be available until July 14. A few campuses will also be serving on Fridays, and those will be in place until July 20.

It is also a good idea to check with other school districts, as most are offering a similar program. For more information regarding the program, click here.

