CC Medical Center host 'Beating the Odds' NICU reunion

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A bittersweet moment for local families in Corpus Christi as they celebrated 'Beating the Odds' of premature births.

The CC Medical Center put on a full celebration for the tiny babies who beat the odds and headed home after long stays at local hospitals.

CEO of the medical center, Eric Evans spoke with 3NEWS and explained how much this event means to them. "It's a miracle when you're the most vulnerable and be able to take care of this community we have a saying care like family, so this is our family." Evans said.

Over 500 families attended the event, some of those were former patients.

