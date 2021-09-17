Grab the family! CC Movie Nights at Whataburger Field is back

Free to the public, all showtimes will be at 7 p.m., with gates opening at 6:30 p.m.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Grab a blanket and some good company, CC Movie Nights at Whataburger Field are back!

A series of blockbuster films will be back on the big screen at Whataburger Field throughout the month of October.

“We are thrilled to bring back CC Movie Nights for a second year,” said Brady Ballard, Hooks General Manager. “Thanks to Reliant, entry will be free for all to come enjoy Whataburger Field and we’re excited to bring a great lineup of Disney and Pixar features to the ballpark.”

Setting sail on the family-friendly lineup is the Pixar hit “Moana” on Saturday, Oct. 9. Next, get ready for an adventure as Queen Elsa and Princess Anna grace Whataburger Field in “Frozen II” on Friday, Oct. 15. Then put on your dancing shoes for Pixar’s “Coco” on Saturday, Oct. 23. Finally, get in the spooky spirit with the Disney Halloween classic “Hocus Pocus” on Thursday, Oct. 28.

“Reliant is thrilled to be partnering with Hooks again this year to bring this fun fall series to the Corpus Christi community,” said Leanne Schneider, director of community relations at Reliant. “Nothing says Fall like a family movie night everyone can enjoy!”

Free to the public, all showtimes will be at 7 p.m., with gates opening at 6:30 p.m. Seating is open in the Whataburger Field outfield and seating bowl. Traditional ballpark food and beverages will be available for purchase.

For more information, visit the CC Movie Nights page.

