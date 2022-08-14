CC Parks and Rec opens free after school program for Coastal Bend students

Spots are expected to fill up fast, so those who are interested are encouraged to sign up quickly.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation will be offering an after school program to students ages six to sixteen at no cost to parents.

The program will take place weekdays Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

In the program, you can expect your kids to have access to a variety of activities, including homework, sports, and arts and crafts. Free afternoon snacks will also be provided daily by the center.

Spots are expected to fill up fast, so those who are interested are encouraged to sign up quickly. You can do so by calling 361-826-7529 or visiting CC Parks and Rec's website here.

