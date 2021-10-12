CC Rimz looking to dominate at the Bayfront Classic Wheelchair Basketball tournament

CC Rimz play at 9 a.m. and noon.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Watching basketball is one thing, but watching wheelchair basketball is a privilege.

"About everybody is used to seeing able body sports, but when you see wheel-chair sports, you think different of it like 'wow, that's pretty cool,'" said Carlos Cavazos with the CC Rimz.

Meet the CC Rimz, they were established in 2015 and ballin' since, but the love for basketball started first.

"I've been playing for about 30 years now. I was injured when I was 20 and now I'm about 52 years old," said Moses Reyes, the team captain of the squad.

For these teammates, it's fun tearing it up on the court, but more fun knowing their body is thanking them for staying active.

"I got into it late, because I didn't know anything about it," Cavazos added.

"Individuals with disabilities whether you acquire it or whether you were born with a disability, there's not a whole lot of things you can do out there in terms of sports, so wheelchairs basketball is pretty much a nationwide, worldwide sport that everybody plays so it gives a good chance to workout, exercise and get that heart pumping and stay healthy," said Reyes.

CC Rimz play at 9 a.m. and noon at the natatorium.

