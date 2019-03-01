Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The Corpus Christi Rimz are preparing for the second annual Bayfront Classic at the YWCA.

The wheelchair basketball team will face off against teams across the state on Saturday and Sunday. It's an adaptive sport that gives many living with disabilities a chance to remain physically active.

According to members of the Rimz, the Bayfront Classic is an experience they hope to share with the community.

"The community is a big part of the things we do as a team. They help us out with fundraisers and stuff like that, so this just our chance to give them an opportunity to come on out and see what we're all about," Chris Evans said.

The Bayfront Classic tournament is free and open to the public.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2019 KIII