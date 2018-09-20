Corpus Christi (Kiii News) — Casey Lain, owner of House of Rock and CL Presents, has 20 years of experience in South Texas with live entertainment promotion, production and talent.¡Otra Fest! is designed to help support the strong music scene and artistry coming out of the Lone Star State.



“We are focusing on hosting a stellar event showcasing a variety of Texas music in downtown Corpus Christi this year and have big plans for ¡Otra Fest! in the coming years,” owner Casey Lain said.



¡Otra Fest! has a partnership with the Corpus Christi Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Texas Music Office in Austin, Texas.



“I am extremely excited to see ¡Otra Fest! become reality. This has been something I’ve wanted to create for some time,” Lain said.



Weekend passes, VIP packages and single day passes are now available for purchase at otrafest.com. Full lineup with schedule also available.



Click here to learn more.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, andInstagram!

© 2018 KIII