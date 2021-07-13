Misinterpretation of city film ordinance causes CC7D headache

Participants hit an unexpected road bump when they were told they wouldn't be able to actually film on Corpus Christi city property.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi 7 Day project has been giving local filmmakers a chance to showcase their talent and some of the city's most iconic spaces on the big screen over the last 15 years.

However, this time around participants hit an unexpected road bump when they were told they wouldn't be able to actually film on Corpus Christi city property like parks or the bayfront which forced many to search out other filming locations.

However, the city manager explains it was all a misunderstanding over the city's film ordinance and insurance policy requirements.

Local filmmaker Angel Cantu spent Tuesday racing against the clock to finish his project for CC7D. He said he was determined to show he has what it takes.

"I want to show people in the world, deaf people can make movies, act, everything," said Cantu.

but with less than 24 hours before the deadline to submit his film, he was forced to re-shoot scenes he had already completed.

The reason?

"Got an email from CC7D saying that we are not allowed to shoot in the city of Corpus Christi and that got me into a panic," said Cantu.

Angel said if he had submitted his film with the scenes shot in Corpus Christi, it would have been disqualified.

"and I couldn't do that to my fellow castmates because my actors they brought my movie to life!" said Cantu.

So, what gives?

In previous years there was an understanding worked out between the city and the film festival that allowed teams to film on city property without the hassle or need to obtain a permit or insurance for the film.

The event chair, Heidi Hovda said she was told that wasn't the case this year.

"We didn't have enough time to come to a resolution, we didn't have enough budget to satisfy the city so we had to make a

call in the 11th hour that there is no filming on the city of Corpus Christi property," said Hovda.

Luckily Angel was able to find a park in the neighboring city of Portland to film. Leaders there said to welcome him and other film makers with open arms.

"CC7D was supposed to be fun, competition making, the fact that we couldn't do it in our own hometown was very frustrating," said Cantu.

Hovda said the headache comes down to the city's film ordinance that was passed back in 2015 and a new interpretation of it.

Here is a look at the ordinance that reads the city reserves the right to determine and modify insurance requirements on a case-by-case basis and that local film makers should contact the city's film commission for requirements.

"Nothing that puts the city at risk, anything that a Tik Tok user would do, it's the same thing," said Hovda.

I reached out to Corpus Christi city manager Peter Zanoni about the issue.

"Our CVB has a new staff person that is managing the film festival this year, and it maybe a misunderstanding on the ordinance we have." said Zanoni.

He said the insurance is only required if you secure an area or rope off an area for filming and in this case the CC7D contestants would not need that permit after all.

The city manager said he will be working with councilmember Ben Molina to bring the ordinance in front of council to look into updating it to make the requirements clearer to understand.

