CCA fishing tournament kicks off Saturday, several fish released in the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Get your fishing pole and sunscreen ready! This years’ CCA Texas STAR Tournament kicks off May 28 at 6 a.m. and runs through September 5 at 6 p.m.

This year STAR has doubled the number of tagged redfish from 60 to 120. There are multiple divisions and prizes. Here’s a breakdown below.

RED TAG

The Texas Ford Dealers Tagged Redfish Division is always a crowd-pleaser for most anglers. This division will remain the same with the first five eligible anglers who catch one of these red tags, taking home a Ford F-150, Haynie Bigfoot boat, 150HP Mercury motor, and Coastline trailer package, and the next five taking home the same boat package. Anglers must clip off the exposed portion of the tag, release the fish, and turn the tag in to their nearest weigh station. Catch, Clip and Claim.

BLUE TAG

In the Blue Tag Division. The first three eligible Blue Tag winners will take home a 22’ Mowdy V-Hull boat, 150HP Mercury motor, and Coastline trailer package. The next two anglers will receive a $2,000 Academy Sports + Outdoors gift card. And the next five anglers will receive a $750 Academy Sports + Outdoors gift card. Anglers must clip off the exposed portion of the tag, release the fish and turn the tag in to their nearest weigh station. Catch, Clip and Claim!

INSHORE For the first time ever STAR is introducing Black Drum as a slot fish for the Inshore division. Gafftop and Sheepshead have been reinstated. The top three eligible winners in each of those three species will take home a 19’ Shoalwater boat, 115HP Mercury motor, and McClain trailer package. The next four anglers will receive an Academy Sports + Outdoors gift card.

OFFSHORE

Those eligible offshore anglers who bring in the largest Ling, Dolphin, Kingfish, and Snapper will bring home a Hoffpauir Polaris Ranger Crew 570EFi Pursuit Camo UTV with a Big Tex Trailer. The next four anglers will receive an Academy Sports + Outdoors gift card.

SCHOLARSHIPS

For those young STAR anglers, we have the two STAR Youth Divisions. Any entrant between 6 and 17 years old will enjoy a bonanza- For the first time ever $30,000/$20,000/$15,000/$7,500/$2,500 scholarships will now spread across ALL TOP FIVE WINNERS in each division, for each species of both Sheepshead and Gafftop.

STAR Youth Scholarship Drawing

Every current or renewed youth Member Entrant will be automatically entered in this drawing for a $25,000 scholarship to be held at the conclusion of the Tournament. Those who do not win a top prize are eligible.

Member Bonus Drawing

Drawing is held at the end of the tournament to ensure that all eligible entrants are automatically entered. Any eligible STAR entrant who did not win a top prize is entered for a chance to win One Dargel 210 Skout, 150 HP Mercury Motor & McClain Trailer.

Guides Division

It is the hope of Texas STAR and CCA Texas to be able to reward Texas Fishing guides who support marine conservation and empower them to help recruit more anglers into the CCA mission though this division