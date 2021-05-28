CCA fishing tournament begins in the Coastal Bend

There are different prizes ranging from a truck, boat and trailer package worth thousands of dollars.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Memorial Day weekend signifies the unofficial start to summer, and it is also when the annual Coastal Conservation Association star tournament kicks off along the Texas coast.

Along with the 60 red tagged redfish, there are also 60 blue tagged redfish and 60 with green tags. Each color represents a different price that could include a truck, boat and trailer package worth thousands of dollars.

Due to the impact left behind by the winter freeze in February -- the speckled trout, flounder, sheepshead and gaff top divisions have been removed.

The state of Texas angler's rodeo tournament is a membership drive for the CCA.

"Its just to bring those anglers into that conservation world, raise money for projects like the hatchery down here in Flour Bluff, some of the near shore reefing projects we've done, oyster restoration stars whole goal is just to bring people into that CCA mission so we can continue that work," Dylan Sassman with CCA said.