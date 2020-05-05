CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Word today from the CCA that the annual star fishing tournament will happen this year. We're told the organizing committee met last week and voted almost unanimously to go ahead with the event.

Anglers who catch a CCA tagged red fish can win a truck-boat package or several other great prizes.

By tradition, it all kicks off at sunrise the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend and runs through Labor Day.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

