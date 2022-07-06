CCAFT calling on county leaders to direct Nueces County Sheriff to issue apology

CCAFT President Nancy Vera said was supported at the meeting by Julie Washington, a representative of the national American Federation of Teachers.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi chapter of the American Federation of Teachers went before Nueces County commissioners with complaints pertaining to Nueces County Sheriff J.C. Hooper regarding a post some considered to be inappropriate.

The post in question centers around a CCAFT and Coastal Bend Trans Alliance book drive focused on LGBTQ+ storylines.

AFT Chapter President, Nancy Vera, said the sheriff posted a screenshot of a news article about the event in a way that she believes was "mocking a local book giveaway."

That prompted Vera to appear before County Commissioners Wednesday at their weekly meeting.

"When Sheriff Hooper went ahead and posted what he posted on a virtual website, he may have expressed his opinion, which is his opinion, and I respect that, but at the same time, he caused vitriol and hate to ensue in that page. That hurts our children."

The post has since been taken down, but Hooper later posted that all he said was responded to the article was "wow."

Vera was supported at the meeting by Julie Washington, a representative of the national American Federation of Teachers who said it's of nationwide concern.



"All locals all over the country obviously have members that are LGBTQIA+," Washington said. "We are in the education business and so we service children and community and parents who are LGBTQIA+. We believe as allies to that community that we need to support them wherever they are."



Vera said she wants commissioners to direct the sheriff to issue an apology to anyone who may have been impacted by the comment.

"He needs to know that he has employees under his command, under his leadership, who are part of the LGFBTQIA+ community," Vera said. "And that he's hurt them terribly. And not only that, but put the fear of God into them because of who they are."

3News reached out to Sheriff Hooper, but he was attending a funeral and was unavailable for comment.

