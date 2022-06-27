CCAFT holds PRIDE Patrol to distribute books across the community

The group's overall goal is to spread peace, love and knowledge.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi American Federation of Teachers held a book distribution event Monday at their main office.

The Corpus Christi Trans Alliance helped distribute educational books to help educate parents and adults as part of their PRIDE Patrol event.

The books will help educate youth on LGBT rights and education.

"For me it's all supporting your children, local arts most importantly," said Brittany Andrews with the Coastal Bend Trans Alliance. "I know that lately there's been some issues with drag performances and people not wanting their children there, but it's all in good fun. As you see I'm dressed as Ursula, and who doesn't love a Disney princess or a Disney witch."

The books will also help children with the use of pronouns and identities. Tuesday, the group will give way 1,000 books to the Coastal Bend Wellness Center. The group's overall goal is to spread peace, love and knowledge.

