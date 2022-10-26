CCFD advises residents to tie down holiday décor due to windy weather

Corpus Christi Fire Chief Robert Rocha reminds residents to tie down any inflatables that might be deemed as a safety hazard.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Fire Department is asking residents to properly secure their inflatables and other yard décor during windy weather.

Corpus Christi resident Gabriel Garcia is known for his annual holiday light display during Halloween and Christmas times. However, this year the weather is putting his larger-than-life decorations to the test.

"We just took it down last night because of the strong winds coming in," he said. "The wind knocked some of our little stuff here and there but just a few minutes ago we put it back up for everyone to enjoy."

Corpus Christi Fire Chief Robert Rocha reminds residents to tie down any inflatables that might be deemed as a safety hazard.

"You know we’ve got holiday season coming up. Halloween is Monday. So, there are a lot of decorations out. Make sure you have them secured so they stay where they are and don't fly away and hurt anyone," he said.

Garcia is going on his thirteenth year of decorating his yard for the community to enjoy. He said they have already exceeded their goal of $100,000 to donate to Skeletons for St. Jude. Garcia managed to raise $119,000 before Halloween night.

"We don’t want any of these things to break. It’s a lot of money and time but to see everyone come out, totally worth it," he said.

For residents who might want to see the spooky display, you can check them out at the 3400 block of Austin Street.

