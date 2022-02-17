CCFD chief urges residents to be careful when parking near high grass as it could prove to be a fire hazard

Due to dry vegetation, and strong winds, firefighters across South Texas are pleading with residents to be cautious.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The brush fire that took place in Alice on Wednesday serves as one of several that have kept firefighters busy this month.

Due to dry vegetation, and strong winds, firefighters across South Texas are pleading with residents to be cautious.

Corpus Christi Fire Department Chief Robert Rocha said that knowing where to park your car can mean all the difference.

"Be careful where you park your vehicle," Rocha said. "High grass can sometimes catch fire underneath your car and then catch your car on fire, that occurs a lot."

So far for 2021, 71 fires have been reported in Flour Bluff, 31 on Padre Island, and 28 in rural Nueces County.

