CCFD conducts home vaccinations to combat COVID-19

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fires aren’t the only thing the Corpus Christi Fire Department have been tackling recently. Over the past two weeks, firefighters have administered over 300 COVID vaccines.

The demand for shots at home has been growing. Firefighters have been making home visits to make sure residents receive their vaccines in a safe and efficient manner.

One such resident being Sylvia Canales.

When asked if she would recommend everyone get the COVID vaccine shot, Canales responded with an adamant "Yes."

Canales was one of several hundred who opted to receive an in-home vaccination in the past couple of weeks. According to Fire Chief Robert Rocha, home vaccinations have been going as expected.

"I'm happy to say that in the last two weeks up to date, we've already distributed 330 doses,” Rocha said.

According to Rocha, the program has been in high demand. The in-home vaccination program was modeled after the Save Our Seniors Homebound Program.

The program is being carried out by two person EMS teams, who are conducting as many visits as possible. Both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are available to residents.

If you would like a free in-home vaccination, just call (361) 826-2489 to register. This is for anyone 12 and older.