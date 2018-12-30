Corpus Christi (Kiii News) — Fire crews were called out to a business known as Club Tabu on the city's south side for a reported fire Sunday morning. The club is located in a shopping center at S. Staples near Holly Rd.

The fire was said to be contained to the back of the building and was out by the time our crew arrived on the scene. Fire officials have determined the fire was intentionally set. They are investigating security video to find the person behind the crime.

Surrounding businesses were not affected by the fire.

This is not the first time fire crews have responded to the local business for a fire. It was back in September when a small fire broke out in the back of the building leaving behind minimal damage.

If you have any information that can help you're urged to call police at 361-886-2600.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII