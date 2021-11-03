CCFD expands 'Save Our Seniors' vaccine program to all homebound Corpus Christi residents

A homebound senior, according to CCFD, is identified as a person who is unable to leave their home without difficulty.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The above video is from 2/25/2021 when Gov. Abbott visited Corpus Christi to recognize the program.

Homebound seniors who are not a part of the Meals on Wheels program will be able to sign up Friday to receive the vaccine next week.

“Thank you to the residents who have been patiently waiting for their turn. We are happy to open up the program so homebound residents in the City can get their vaccination,” said Corpus Christi Fire Chief Robert Rocha.

The Corpus Christi Fire Department (CCFD) will open its Save Our Seniors (SOS) hotline pre-registration on Friday, March 12 at 12 p.m. for 500 first dose vaccinations.

The hotline pre-registration number is 1-888-728-0018 and will be available in English and Spanish, officials said.

Seniors who are homebound and qualify for the vaccine in Phase 1A, 1B and 1C are invited to register for this program. The Moderna vaccines will be given to homebound Corpus Christi residents from Monday, March 15 to Wednesday, March 17.

A homebound senior, according to CCFD, is identified as a person who is unable to leave their home without difficulty. It is usually due to advanced age, illness, or disability.

The SOS program was created by the Mayor’s Office, City Council and CCFD to provide at-home vaccination services for senior residents who are homebound. The recipients were initially identified through their participation in the City’s Meals on Wheels program but now the program has been expanded to include all Corpus Christi homebound residents.

“The Save Our Seniors (SOS) homebound program continues to provide a critical lifeline to seniors in our community. With the phone lines opening tomorrow, we are advancing our commitment to taking care of our seniors and the homebound. Our Corpus Christi SOS program has been launched in a state-wide initiative by Governor Greg Abbott now aiding 34 counties. I am proud that Corpus Christi is a model for the state,” said Mayor Paulette M. Guajardo.

The SOS program recently received nationwide notoriety after Governor Greg Abbott visited a Corpus Christi Fire Station in February and met with Mayor Paulette M. Guajardo and Fire Chief Rocha to announce it would become a model for the State of Texas.

The SOS program will continue to offer vaccinations as vaccine becomes available.

