CCFD Fire Chief discusses aftermath of several brush fires in South Texas Tuesday

With warm weather becoming the norm again, the risk for brush fires is high, according to officials.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two firefighters were airlifted by HALO-Flight Tuesday after they were injured while battling a grass fire in Sinton, Texas.

3News was informed that one was taken to CHRISTUS Spohn Shoreline Hospital in Corpus Christi, and the other to Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio for major injuries.

The fire in Sinton was just one of many that broke out Tuesday afternoon.

Other fires broke out in Alice and Odem, requiring help from multiple fire departments to control them. The Corpus Christi Fire Department assisted in Odem alongside departments from Annaville, Odem, and Portland.

According to CCFD Chief Robert Rocha, his department will soon have new equipment to help with rural fires.

"In our adjacent communities, hydrants may not be as plentiful as we like," Rocha said. "There are water supply sources that we can obtain. Also, I will tell you that the fire department is looking forward. We have ordered a tanker to help us with these circumstances in which water supply is not optimal in the rural communities."

Rocha also said the causes of the brush fires have a lot to do with the weather. Abrupt changes combined with low humidity are factors, but the fire in Odem was started by a lawnmower according to San Patricio County Fire Marshal Steven Loving.

With warm weather becoming the norm again, the risk for more brush fires is high. CCFD stresses the importance of all fire departments in the area working together to keep them under control.

